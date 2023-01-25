COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus Crew fans will have new, premium seating options at Lower.com Field come the start of the 2023 season.
The team plans to offer two premium spaces when the team takes the field in March.
“We thought, ‘Let’s get creative. It’s a brand-new stadium and we were already trying to come up with how to create premium opportunities. How can we add to the wide range of products offered?'” Adam Green, vice president of ticket sales and service for the Columbus Crew and Haslam Sports Group, told Columbus Business First.
