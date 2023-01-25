Lower.com Field stadium is adding two theater boxes for the 2023 season. (Columbus Crew via CBF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus Crew fans will have new, premium seating options at Lower.com Field come the start of the 2023 season.

The team plans to offer two premium spaces when the team takes the field in March.

“We thought, ‘Let’s get creative. It’s a brand-new stadium and we were already trying to come up with how to create premium opportunities. How can we add to the wide range of products offered?'” Adam Green, vice president of ticket sales and service for the Columbus Crew and Haslam Sports Group, told Columbus Business First.

The Columbus Crew is transforming the lower terrace section above the Nordecke into a new premium seating option. (Columbus Crew)

The Party Deck will feature four bays for up to 50 people each. (Columbus Crew)

The theater boxes will offer premium seating for four to eight people to watch Columbus Crew matches. (Columbus Crew)