(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Evil Genius Beer Co. is expanding into Ohio and Michigan as it significantly ramps up production while eyeing further growth opportunities for the coming years.

The Philadelphia brewery will launch in its two new markets in June, starting with Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio and Detroit and Ann Arbor in Michigan. Its current footprint encompasses Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Products headed to Ohio and Michigan include the 7.5% alcohol-by-volume Stacys Mom Citra IPA, the 6.7% Purple Monkey Dishwasher chocolate peanut butter porter, and the 6% There’s No Crying in Baseball hazy mango IPA, said co-owner Luke Bowen. Canned brews will be sold at major retailers including Giant Eagle, Whole Foods, Acme Fresh Market and Buehler’s, while draft beers will be available at bars and restaurants throughout the states, too.

