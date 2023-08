COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A rapidly expanding fruit-and-grain bowl chain is ready for its introduction to central Ohio.

San Diego-based Everbowl is coming to the Columbus area with a location at 15 N. State St. expected to open next month in Westerville and a site at 1303 W. Lane Ave. near Upper Arlington following a few weeks after that.

Local franchisee Josh Smith is working on multiple other locations as well.

