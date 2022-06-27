COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Forsee Power, a French maker of EV batteries, announced Monday that it will establish its U.S. headquarters and factory in Hilliard, creating 150 jobs.

The nearly $14 million first phase will develop a 138,000-square-foot facility at 4555 Lyman Drive into office, R&D and manufacturing. The company said it has room to grow on the site.

“We found Columbus to have the right ecosystem of potential supply chain partners, academic partners, and the right fit for workforce,” Forsee CEO Christophe Gurtner said in a release. “The U.S. administration has designed a very ambitious roadmap toward decarbonation. There are tremendous opportunities to grow on our target market segments.”

Jay Deis has been hired as president for Forsee Power North America.

