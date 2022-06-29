COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Hilliard-based developer Equity is bringing a mixed-use development that will cost more than $100 million to 23.5 acres on Truman Boulevard.

The intent of the TruePointe development — which will include more than 350 residential units, more than 300,000 square feet of office space, a hotel and about 45,000 square feet of retail space — is to create an exclusive destination in Hilliard, Equity’s CEO Steve Wathen told Columbus Business First.

An exact figure of the project’s cost has yet to be determined, an Equity spokesperson said in an email, but it will be more than $100 million and could be as high as around $200 million.

The retail space, to be divided across five buildings, will ideally attract restaurants that are not already in the region, Wathen said.

