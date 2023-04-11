NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A local homebuilder is planning to develop a residential community for empty-nesters in New Albany.

Dublin-based Epcon Communities is in contract to purchase 63.5 acres of property for a new development called Courtyards at Haines Creek. The site is located at the northwest corner of the Central College Road and Jug Street intersection, city documents show.

In an email to Columbus Business First, an Epcon spokesperson said the firm anticipates closing on the transaction later this year. Central Ohio developer Homewood Corp. is selling the land to Epcon, but will not be involved with the project.

