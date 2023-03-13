PATASKALA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions is investing $600 million in a new solar panel production facility that will bring 850 jobs to Central Ohio.

Chicago-based Invenergy, which is the anchor customer of the Illuminate USA joint venture, announced it will create one of the largest solar panel production plants in the country.

The investment will include a $220 million commitment to acquire and build out a 1.1 million-square-foot building using approximately 150 union jobs at peak construction. The remaining $380 million will be used to cover equipment and startup costs.

