Edwards Cos. plans 15-story downtown tower with rooftop pool, bar

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Developer Edwards Cos. wants to continue filling holes along Columbus’ main thoroughfares.

Meyers + Associates Architects presented the conceptual plan for a 15-story mixed-use infill building that would sit at 100 N. High St. to the Downtown Commission Tuesday morning. Edwards is the developer and Eclipse Real Estate Group owns the site.

The development would have 152 apartment units ranging from studio to two-bedroom units with restaurant or other commercial uses on the ground floor. There will also be a parking garage with nearly 400 spaces built beneath the building. There is not yet a price tag available for the project.

“Designing a building on High Street in Columbus is a huge responsibility,” said Chris Meyers, principal at Meyers + Associates.

There are also plans to improved the streetscape along High Street in front of the building. Meyers said there will be a rooftop amenity with a pool, fitness center and a bar or restaurant for residents to enjoy.

“The whole idea is to pull you upwards,” Myers said.

Some neighbors have expressed concerns about the project. Several residents in the Atrium Lofts next door sent emails about the new 186-foot-tall development casting a large shadow over the skylight in their building.

In an effort to remedy some of those concerns, plans from Meyers + Associates include a courtyard on top of the parking garage next to the skylight at the Atrium Lofts, so that the shadow cast from the building doesn’t block natural light in the Atrium Lofts. Meyers + Associates also conducted a sun study on the potential building, which showed that the shadow cast from the building at various times of day would not cover the entire skylight at Atrium Lofts.

Commissioners applauded the design and said it was a good way to build density on High Street.

“Filling in that hole is a great thing for the city,” said Commissioner Bob Loversidge.

The architects said the development will be built in seven different phases. The design team and the developer will need to firm up plans for the building and then come back to the commission for a certificate of appropriateness. Meyers + Associates said they anticipate returning in September.

The project is one of several in the works in the area for Edwards Cos. The end goal is for many of these projects to be interconnected.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.