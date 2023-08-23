COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus childcare center SproutFive has launched a program to create a college fund for program participants with the help of a pair of well-known Columbus business.

IBP and Edwards Cos. helped kickstart the GimmeFive program with a $160,000 donation. The companies have also committed to donate an additional $100,000 over the next three years.

SproutFive offers childcare for children from six weeks old to kindergarten-age. CEO Colin Page McGinnis said the program will help the Columbus of tomorrow.

