COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Edwards Cos. expects to wrap up its renovation of the former PNC Plaza in downtown Columbus near the end of this year.

The developer is converting the former office tower at at 155 E. Broad St. into a mixed-use building that will now be known as Preston Centre. The name pays homage to Harry Preston Wolfe, who founded BancOhio Corp., which through mergers and acquisitions is now PNC.

As part of the project, Edwards Cos. is adding a glass-enclosed restaurant space along Lazelle Street and converting half of the 360,000-square-foot office tower to residential units. There will also be some ground-floor retail space.

