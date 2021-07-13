Dublin’s Bridge Park adding Friendship Village outpost

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)– A new senior rental housing option is coming to Dublin’s Bridge Park.

Located south of the Springhill Suites Hotel between Dale Drive and Mooney Street, the $40 million facility will offer a variety of rental options to seniors looking to downsize in an urban environment while still having access to support if needed, according to a news release. Dubbed the Bailey, it’s an outpost of existing senior living community Friendship Village of Dublin.

“Many seniors don’t want to be tied down to maintenance and the hassles of owning a home,” Rita Doherty, executive director of Friendship Village of Dublin, said in the release. “They are looking to live more intentionally and participate in an active lifestyle while having access to care when the need arises. Bridge Park is the perfect place to bring this lifestyle to life.”

The Bailey, slated to open in the fall of 2023, will include 88 apartment units, according to the release. The facility will provide seniors with Friendship Village of Dublin’s support services and the option to transition to the main campus, located on Riverside Drive along the Scioto River, if needed.

Friendship Village of Dublin’s main campus has provided senior-living options such as independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care for 40 years, according to the release.

The new facility will also provide an onsite resident services coordinator to help residents with social and fitness activities, as well as coordinating health services if needed, the release states. Residents will also have access to scheduled transportation, valet-type services and other amenities in the Bridge Park community.

The Bailey is the latest addition to Bridge Park, which announced a new Italian eatery last week. In January, Crawford Hoying Principal Brent Crawford said the 30-acre mixed-use development was about two-thirds complete. The developer will approach $700 million in construction on both sides of the river when it is finished.

“A project and collaboration such as this certainly aligns with the City’s Forever Dublin goals and objectives encouraging creative living options for those who want to age in Dublin,” Dana McDaniel, Dublin city manager, said in the release.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.