DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The City of Dublin has named Jennifer Klus Ekey as its new economic development director.

A 25-year veteran of economic development, Ekey previously served as the Clinton County Port Authority’s economic development director, as well as the economic development director for the cities of Harrison and Middletown, Ohio.

She will start in Dublin on April 27, according to a news release.

