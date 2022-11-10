A commercial building at 38 N. High St. in Dublin may be torn down to make way for a new construction project. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Auditor)

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A commercial building that needs major repairs could be torn down for a new project in Dublin’s Historic District.

Plain City-based Ralco Properties LLC, which owns the property at 36-38 N. High St., was approved to demolish the facility. Now, it is seeking city approval for a two-story, mixed-use building and a two-story residential building on the 0.25-acre site.

A new commercial building featuring office space and an indoor restaurant, as well as a two-unit townhome development, have been proposed.

The planned restaurant is nearly 3,200 square feet, while the offices would be slightly more than 2,800 square feet. The townhomes are listed at 1,900 square feet and 1,850 square feet, respectively. The mixed-use building and the townhomes would be separate from one another.

The project also includes 40 parking spaces for the commercial building and four spots for the townhomes.

