COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) —When First Watch says it’s opening a new restaurant in Dublin, it means it’s doing a lot more than just adding another Central Ohio location. It’s ready to show Central Ohio diners something truly new.

The Florida-based restaurant chain expects to open its 11th area location later this year or in early 2023 at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. It’ll be the brand’s first new Central Ohio restaurant since the Gateway University District restaurant opened in 2017.

A lot has changed with the brand in those five years.

“Columbus has not had a chance to see our newest look,” said Matt Eisenacher, senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “This is our opportunity to really show what we’ve become.”

The 6,000-square-foot Dublin Center location will include an outdoor patio, an indoor-outdoor bar and other design touches that haven’t yet made it to some of the older Columbus locations.

The currently enclosed dining space at the front of the restaurant will be opened to create a new 600-square-foot patio space.

The restaurant will seat around 150 inside and 40 outside.

It’ll have some behind-the-scenes changes too, including a second line in the kitchen to accommodate the volume of carryout orders.

