DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270.

An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.

A traditional cross-style intersection is proposed for the Village Parkway at Tuller Road intersection, and a roundabout will be considered at the future Emerald Parkway intersection, city documents show. The city says this alignment would result in a more direct traffic flow from north of I-270 to Bridge Park Avenue and/or Dublin-Granville Road.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.