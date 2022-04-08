COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Designer Brands Inc. expects to be a $4 billion business by 2026.

The Columbus-based retailer on Friday hosted an investor day and shared several strategies to hit that goal, including increased sales of its own brands and building on business with its biggest brand partners, and an innovative new approach to returns.

Designer Brands’ (NYSE:DBI) 2021 sales were $3.2 billion.

A big driver of the growth will be its own in-house brands such as Vince Camuto.

Speaking at Friday’s event, CFO Jared Poff said those labels account for about 19% of sales now, but are expected to grow to one-third of the business by 2026.

