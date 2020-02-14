DSW parent company inks deal with Jennifer Lopez

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez will launch a line of footwear and handbags in a new deal with DSW parent Designer Brands Inc.

The $3.18 billion Columbus-based chain will partner with Lopez to develop and produce the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection, which will be sold exclusively at DSW stores and on its website. Footwear will debut in spring 2020, and handbags will follow.

As retailers have evolved in an e-commerce world, Designer Brands has introduced new ideas to stay relevant, including nail salons designed to bolster foot traffic into retail stores. It’s also been building its own host of in-house brands, and sees potential to use Lopez’s 200 million social media followers and marketing power to grow its business and loyalty program.

