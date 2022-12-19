COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — DSW owner Designer Brands Inc. is adding an athletic shoe name to its portfolio of in-house brands.

The Columbus-based retailer Monday announced the acquisition of Topo Athletic, a Framingham, Massachusetts-based designer and maker of running, walking and hiking footwear.

Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) did not disclose terms of the deal.

Founder Tony Post will remain CEO of Topo.

Post founded Topo in 2012, but he’s been in the footwear industry 35 years. Previous gigs include senior vice president of product and marketing at The Rockport Company and CEO of Vibram USA, where he oversaw the launch of the quite distinct Vibram FiveFingers shoe.

