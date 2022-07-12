Designer Brands, operators of DSW stores, has added a new brand to its portfolio of “owned brands.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Designer Brands Inc., the Columbus-based owner and operator of the DSW chain and a variety of footwear brands, is adding a new brand to its roster.

Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) has invested an undisclosed amount into the Le Tigre brand and will begin designing and manufacturing its products.

Le Tigre is owned and managed by Infinity Brands and Hilco Inc., which acquired it in 2017 from Kenneth Cole.

“Le Tigre has been a loved American apparel brand since 1977,” DBI President Bill Jordan said in a news release. “Its unique style is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of owned brands that customers have come to expect. We are excited to have yet another way to inspire self-expression.”

