COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Drive Capital LLC invests where the vast majority of VCs don’t – and it has $1 billion more to do so.
Over the past decade, the Columbus venture capital firm has invested throughout the Midwest. Now it says it’s looking for high-growth technology companies “between the Hudson River and the Rocky Mountains.”
Drive on Tuesday announced the closing of two new funds, but did not enumerate them. The firm now has $2.2 billion under management.
In December, Columbus Business First reported the firm’s regulatory filings and public documents from investors indicated it was raising a $600 million second Overdrive Fund for later-stage technology companies and a $350 million to $400 million Fund IV in its traditional seed and Series A space.
