Chris Olsen and Mark Kvamme of Drive Capital in Columbus, OH on March 5, 2020. Maddie McGarvey for ACBJ

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Drive Capital LLC invests where the vast majority of VCs don’t – and it has $1 billion more to do so.

Over the past decade, the Columbus venture capital firm has invested throughout the Midwest. Now it says it’s looking for high-growth technology companies “between the Hudson River and the Rocky Mountains.”

Drive on Tuesday announced the closing of two new funds, but did not enumerate them. The firm now has $2.2 billion under management.

In December, Columbus Business First reported the firm’s regulatory filings and public documents from investors indicated it was raising a $600 million second Overdrive Fund for later-stage technology companies and a $350 million to $400 million Fund IV in its traditional seed and Series A space.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.