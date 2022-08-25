The YMCA has been a fixture downtown for decades but the building is aging and the nonprofit says it’s too costly to maintain.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is working with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. on a deal to buy its aging Downtown YMCA building at 40 W. Long St.

The two currently are negotiating a deal for the CDDC to take ownership of the building by January, YMCA CEO Tony Collins told us.

The terms of the deal, including a purchase price, have not been finalized.

The YMCA has been working for several years to find a new life for its downtown building, which had been in operation for nearly 100 years.

