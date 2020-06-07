Downtown getting another craft brewery this summer

Holy Trinity Brewing hopes to open at 155 N. 5th St. in downtown this summer.

For owners Tim McFeely and JoAnn McFeely, that trinity is beer, sports and religion. The husband and wife met in North Carolina in 2005 while watching a New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game at a sports bar.

“She yelled, ‘Someone break Tom Brady’s leg,’” Tim McFeely said.

It was love at first taunt. He bought her a beer. They married that April.

With that origin in mind, the duo always dreamed of a place of their own. They relocated to Columbus five years ago. He’s a nurse manager at Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. She’s an ophthalmic technician at OSU’s Havener Eye Institute.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.