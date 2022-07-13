COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Spoonful Records will open in its new downtown location this weekend.

The record shop will move from its current space at 183 E. Rich St. into a former art gallery at 144 E. State St. The new State Street location will open Saturday at 10 a.m.

Husband and wife co-owners Brett Ruland and Amy Kesting said they hope the new space is their forever home.

Spoonful Records had sold records on Long Street for nine years, then moved to Rich Street three years ago.

