Moody Nolan | A view of what could replace the United Way of Central Ohio headquarters on South 3rd Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The redevelopment of the United Way of Central Ohio headquarters on South 3rd Street has hit a snag because of objections from the State Historic Preservation Office.

The property, built in 1969, is not on the Columbus Register of Historic Properties or the National Register of Historic Places.

But the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and The Community Builders, who plan to redevelop the property, have been told tearing down the existing building could have an “adverse effect,” on other historic properties nearby and the property “could be eligible” for the register, CMHA’s Bob Bitzenhofer said during Tuesday’s Columbus Downtown Commission meeting.

