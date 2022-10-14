COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Empty storefronts on the block of 3rd Street between East Rich and East Main Street have been transformed into a new fashion retail district.

Common Thread, a new fashion and retail district spearheaded by Columbus Downtown Development Corp. and the Columbus Fashion Council, opens Friday.

The space was carved out of the parking garage for the City Center mall in the 1980s, said CDDC President Amy Taylor. The retail spaces have been mostly empty for years, but Taylor called the area a great connector between the Columbus Commons and the restaurants on Main Street nearby.

“The thought was always to have some small business or retail here,” Taylor said of the space. “The storefronts had been built, but nobody had been in them for years, so all we had to do was ready them for development.”

