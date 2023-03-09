COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There were more than two dozen developments proposed for downtown Columbus in 2022, totaling $1.5 billion of potential investment.

That’s according to the Capital Crossroads and Discovery Special Improvement Districts’ annual report, which tracks information that gauges the vitality of downtown, such as housing development, office vacancy rates and visitors.

According to the report, 27 projects were proposed in 2022. Twenty-two projects were under construction last year, totaling $688 million of investment in downtown.

Proposed projects from the year include The Merchant Building, a $292 million investment, and the $108 million conversion of the Continental Centre. Work has since begun on both projects.

Several major projects also wrapped up during 2022, including the $265 million Hilton expansion, the $35 million office building at The Peninsula and phase three of Pizzuti’s Library Park apartments, which were about a $40 million investment.

