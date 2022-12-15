The wraps are coming off Dos Hermanos Easton next week. (Dan Eaton/CBF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dos Hermanos’ first sit-down restaurant will open next week.

The popular Columbus taco truck and market stall operator will open its Easton restaurant at 3946 Morse Crossing on Dec. 19.

Lisa Gutierrez and Vicente Gutierrez took their first taco truck to the Columbus streets a decade ago and since then have grown the business to multiple trucks, market stalls inside both the North Market and North Market Bridge Park, a spot at Food Fort 2.0 (a food incubator they also manage) as well as seasonal locations inside Lower.com Field and Ohio Stadium and a catering business.

But they’ve never had a traditional restaurant spot until now.

