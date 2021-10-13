COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Hollywood Casino Columbus is doubling down on its local food options.

The Columbus casino is adding Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace to the collection of restaurants inside its West Broad Street walls. The beloved slinger of hot dogs both ordinary and opulent joins fellow Columbus brand (and 4th Street neighbor downtown) Mikey’s Late Night Slice, which set up shop in the casino in the spring.

The restaurant space is under construction now with a November opening expected at the Penn National Gaming Inc. property (NASDAQ:PENN). It will replace the current Zen Noodle Bar, which will relocate to the former Epic Buffet space until its new, permanent space is built.

The casino location marks a return for the brand to west Columbus. It had a restaurant at 2836 W. Broad St. from 2013 to 2017.

“We take great pride in serving, engaging with and giving back to our great city. Expanding to Hollywood Casino is the perfect opportunity to bring Dirty Frank’s back to the ‘Westside, Bestside,’ which already has a very special place in our hearts,” co-owner Miriam Ailabouni said in a release.

Similar to the Mikey’s arrangement, it is a licensing deal. The casino will operate the space, but the menu, training, and décor are all Dirty Frank’s.

Dirty Frank’s opened in 2009 and quickly became known both for it creative hot dog combinations, irreverent humor, and artwork (courtesy Thom Lessner, brother of original founder Liz Lessner and also the man behind Hoof Hearted Brewing’s artistic aesthetic among other works.)

The restaurant expanded its menu in 2020 with the Weiner Box meal, which includes two hot dogs, tots or fries for $11. A portion of sales of that go to the Huckleberry House.

Dirty Frank’s also is one of several local vendors with space inside Lower.com Field.

“We set out to create amazing experiences for our guests and bring the best of Columbus under our roof. Now, when you walk in our main doors, you’ll immediately see two of the most beloved brands in our city, Dirty Frank’s and Late Night Slice,” Jason Birney, Hollywood Casino vice president and general manager, said in the release.

“Dirty Frank’s is fun, light-hearted and energetic, which is what makes it a perfect match for us.”

The dining concepts inside the 160,000-square-foot casino also include The Lounge, Final Cut Steak & Seafood, O.H. Sports Bar, and the Take 2 Grill.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.