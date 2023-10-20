DHL Supply Chain, one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, will reduce its local workforce with the closure of its Groveport plant.

The global logistics company issued a WARN notice informing the state that its facility at 5235 Westpoint Dr. will cease operations on Dec. 31, with layoffs starting on Oct. 31. As a result of the closure, 264 employees will be let go.

DHL stated in the notice that one of its customers is discontinuing service with the company on Oct. 28, which is why the warehouse facility that supports those operations is closing. In an emailed statement to Columbus Business First, DHL said it hopes to relocate the affected employees to other locations.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.