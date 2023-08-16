DHL Supply Chain is building a new distribution center in Central Ohio. DHL SUPPLY CHAIN

DHL Supply Chain is building a large facility in Fairfield County, marking an expansion of the global company’s already robust presence in Central Ohio.

The Westerville-based logistics provider, a division of Germany’s DHL Group, recently began construction of a 755,000-square-foot distribution center at 8695 Basil Western Road NW in the village of Carroll, which is located in Violet Township in northwestern Fairfield County.

The distribution center, which is about 35 miles from DHL Supply Chain’s Westerville headquarters, will create approximately 200 new jobs. It is expected to open in the second quarter of 2024.

