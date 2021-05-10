Developers want to turn former pipe organ factory site into apartment buildings

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Developers want to transform a former pipe organ factory site in Harrison West into a pair of apartment buildings.

Columbus City Council will decide a rezoning request Monday night for the almost 1-acre property at 875 Michigan Ave. Bunn-Minnick, which manufactured and restored pipe organs, closed in 2018.

The rezoning would change the property use from manufacturing to residential.

Developer Kevin Lykens and David Perry Co. are listed as the owners. They propose remodeling the existing building to house 27 units and putting up a second building with 28 units.

Several other variances also are being sought for the site, including one that would allow increased building height, reduced parking setback and a reduction in parking requirements from 83 spaces to 61.

Although the 16-year-old Harrison West Plan recommends office or commercial use for the site, the city’s Planning Division supports the project.

The department noted in city documents that changing land use in the area and new goals for mixed-use projects makes the plan for apartments feasible.

The department also said it supports the adaptive reuse of an existing building. The city did recommend additional trees on the site as well as exploring on-street parking to make up for the reduced on-site parking.

The Harrison West Society has approved the project.

Although the parking variance is substantial, the Harrison West Society said it it won’t have a major negative impact in the area.

