Developers share first look at apartment buildings near new Crew stadium

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Pizzuti Cos. and Haslam Sports Group have shared the first detailed drawings of the residential development set to abut the new home of Columbus Crew SC.

Two large apartment buildings totaling 448,000 square feet will rise on 5.6 acres just west of the new soccer stadium, according to designs presented to the Columbus Downtown Commission Tuesday.

“Our team really does see this as a rare opportunity to revitalize an area that’s so close to the core of downtown,” Jon Riewald, vice president of development at Pizzuti, said during the virtual meeting. “Our team has taken a lot of time to make sure this project … softly integrates into the greater neighborhood.”

The five- and six-story residential buildings will include 440 residential units along the Olentangy River and new Jaeger Bend Drive. They’ll be served by a 4,200-square-foot fitness center, pool and 4,000-square-foot amenity area with roof.

The plan calls for 65 studio units each about 525 square feet; 225 one-bedroom units about 675 square feet; 112 two-bedroom units about 1,050 square feet; 34 townhome units about 1,250 square feet; and eight three-bedroom units about 1,700 square feet. Price points weren’t disclosed.

MKSK and Goettsch Partners are designing the buildings. Developer Joel Pizzuti said the buildings all have an angular, inset design that creates a distinct neighborhood west of Arena District, which will be visible along the Scioto River and I-670.

Sam Luckino of Goettsch Partners said the ground floor would have walk-up townhome-style units and landscaping will be incorporated so the development feels urban. The design also breaks up the large facades and matches with the plan for the office building.

Commissioners asked the architects to be mindful of parking access for residents. A 127-space garage is planned north of the apartments, but a 600-space parking garage in the center of the development must serve the stadium, residents and office users.

The 460,000-square-foot, 20,000-seat stadium is on track for a planned opening in July. On the riverfront, the development is also slated to include a park and a $2 million bridge across the Olentangy River.

