COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A developer wants to transform a former shoe factory in the Brewery District into 100 apartments.

Stonehenge has plans to redevelop the former Jones Heel Manufacturing Co. building at the corner of South Front and West Whittier streets.

The project, as currently proposed, would renovate the existing seven-story building into a multifamily building. According to documents submitted to the Brewery District Commission, the focus would be on “community workforce housing” to serve the Brewery District and surrounding neighborhoods.

The walls of the old warehouse building would be reused, but the roof would be removed to make way for a new building, which would also become multifamily units.

There would be some 68 parking spaces.

The new building would step back in height to show the existing seven-story building. The Jones Heel painted mural would be preserved, plans show.

The Brewery District Commission will consider the plans on a conceptual basis at its March 3 meeting.

There is a single-family house on the site that would be demolished; there is also a garage on the site that would be torn down. Plans for redeveloping this site were presented to the commission in August 2021. At that time, feedback focused on preserving more of the existing buildings.

Commissioners said they might be willing to sacrifice the single-family home depending on what was proposed for the rest of the site.

M + Architects is the architect for the project. Stonehenge couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

