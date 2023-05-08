COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The out-of-state developer behind new industrial development on the former Columbus Castings site hope the project does for the south side of Columbus what Rogue Fitness relocating its headquarters did for Milo Grogan.

“The way that neighborhood changed, that’s what we think this will do for the south side,” said Joe Kimener, a CBRE broker working on the Castings project.

The more than $100 million project from Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial will include three warehouses, one spanning 112,000 square feet; another 150,000; and the third nearly 600,000 square feet. There will be a cross-dock facility and two rear-load facilities.

Construction will finish on the two smaller buildings this summer, Kimener said. The larger building will deliver this fall. Stonemont is seeking single tenants for the buildings, but has the flexibility to make them multi-tenant.

