COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A long-gestating residential project slated for Whittier Peninsula now has conditional approval from the Brewery District Commission.

Commissioners were generally supportive of the Zimmer Development project site plan at their Thursday evening meeting.

North Carolina-based Zimmer first pitched a mixed-use project on the site in 2019. At that point, the developer wanted to build a hotel alongside office space and residential units, spread across 10 buildings, including a handful of towers in the seven to the 12-story range. The developer has since scaled down its vision.

In the latest proposal, the development would feature three seven-story buildings built in a pod-like formation. Each building would have about 250 units, 5,000 square feet of amenity space and 350 parking stalls, according to plans presented to the commission. The buildings would be built in three phases. Two of the floors would be dedicated to parking, according to the plans.

There will be one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio apartments available, with pools and a courtyard amenity area planned. Some units would have a view of downtown, others Scioto Audubon Metro Park.

The architect for the project is NBBJ.

Zimmer could not be immediately reached for comment.

The site is in a flood plain, so the developers plan to build the buildings and parking garages on a podium to lift the entire development. They will also be building flood wall that protects the parking area below the buildings.

The commission was also supportive of a zoning variance to allow the project to have first floor residential.

Zimmer will need to return to the commission to get final approval on materials to be used on the first phase of the project, details of plantings, and details of how traffic would flow around the first phase.

