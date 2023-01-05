The CEO of Designer Brands, operators of DSW stores, will step down from his role.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The parent company of DSW is set to welcome a new CEO.

Columbus-based Designer Brands Inc. Thursday announced that CEO Roger Rawlins will step down from that role as well as from the board of directors on April 1. Doug Howe, currently president of the DSW chain, will take over those duties.

Rawlins will remain with Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) for 12 months in a strategic advisor role to help facilitate the transition.

The retailer said this move was in the company’s succession plan.

Rawlins became CEO in 2016 and has been with the company for 17 years total.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.