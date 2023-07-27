DUBLIN, Ohio (Columbus Business First) — Akron-based Great Lakes Auto Group has acquired all three Dennis Automotive dealerships in Central Ohio.

The dealerships at 2874 Morse Road and 2850 Morse Road in northeast Columbus and 2441 Billingsley Road near Dublin were purchased for a combined $21.9 million, according to the Franklin County Auditor.

The Morse Road locations are Hyundai and Genesis dealerships. The Billingsley Road location also is a Hyundai dealership.

Great Lakes President Joey Huang confirmed the purchases to Columbus Business First. He said the locations will now be known as Great Lakes Hyundai of Dublin, Great Lakes Hyundai of Columbus and Genesis of Columbus.

