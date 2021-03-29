Delaware County poised to sell historic downtown jail building

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Delaware County is selling its historic jail building, which has received countless development pitches over the years.

Delaware County Land Reutilization Corp. voted March 24 to sell the historic three-story jail building for $350,000 to the Delaware County Historical Society, which beat out three other buyers.

County officials have for years pondered how to redevelop the circa-1878 jail building. County commissioners will formalize the sale in a coming meeting.

“The Historical Society is a natural use for that building and they’ll take care of the building,” said Commissioner Gary Merrell. “It serves the interests of the taxpayers … and I think it’s a win-win for everybody involved.”

The Land Reutilization Corp. had taken control of the land from Delaware County in 2018, after county commissioners rebuffed several rounds of applications from developers who wanted to restore the historic building.

Skip Weiler of Robert Weiler Cos. had helped market the property, which had attracted four strong buyers in this latest round, said Dave Efland, the county’s director of planning and community development.

The building is mostly empty, with the county law library and a judge’s office using small areas of the building.

In its own statement, the historical society said a benefactor, whom it didn’t identify, created an LLC to purchase the building and sell it to them on a land contract. The agency did not disclose its long-term plan for the property.

“We are so appreciative of our county commissioners who continue their legacy of support for our organization and understand how important it is to preserve such an iconic structure which is such an integral part of our history,” it said in its own statement. “We look for support from our community, which includes donations, ideas, and encouragement.”

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.