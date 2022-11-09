Cut 132 could just be an introduction.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The upcoming Easton Town Center restaurant, which will open in the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way in early 2023, is the first prominent Columbus eatery from Thompson Hospitality, a Virginia-based restaurant and food services group with 17 brands, $800 million in sales and operations in 45 states.

It isn’t intended to be the last.

“We have a strategy that’s similar to what we’ve done in South Florida,” President and Chairman Warren Thompson said. “We acquired a restaurant there and now we’ve grown to seven open restaurants with more in development.”

Alex Berentzen, senior vice president of retail operations, already is in talks with Easton about other potential restaurant opportunities.

