COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Crumbl Cookies has doubled its central Ohio presence in the last six months.

The Utah-based shop, which gained fame through TikTok, where it has 4.7 million followers and counting, had just three locations in the market when the Hamilton Quarter store opened near New Albany last fall.

Shops in Delaware and Dublin were open at that point. Since then the chain has expanded to Hilliard and Easton. The brand has multiple franchisees in the market.

This month it added store number six at 1219 Polaris Pkwy.

That takes the rapidly growing brand to more than nearly 400 bakeries in 36 states. That includes 11 total in Ohio.

The business was founded in 2017.

For more on this story, go to Columbus Business First.