WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A hotel near Worthington is being auctioned off, but the prospective buyer may need to spend millions of dollars to acquire it.

Crowne Plaza Columbus North-Worthington, located at 6500 Doubletree Ave., is listed on commercial real estate auction platform R Marketplace for a starting price of $3 million. The platform fee for this transaction is the greater of 5% of the transaction or a minimum of $25,000.

