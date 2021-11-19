COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is now in the Cincinnati market.

The Columbus-based company expanded to West Chester with a new coffee shop this month at 8249 Market Place Dr. It shares that building with a new Telhio Credit Union branch.

“We believe the convenience of picking up your favorite coffee drink and a snack while taking care of banking needs will appeal to time-pressed consumers,” Crimson Cup President Greg Ubert said in a news release. “For those who have more time, ample patio seating and meeting areas offer space to connect with colleagues, friends and neighbors.”

The melding of coffee and banking isn’t a totally new idea for Crimson Cup. Its coffee shop at 4541 N. High St. in Clintonville shares a building with a CME Federal Credit Union.

But while those businesses have separate entrances, the West Chester coffee shop and Telhio share an integrated space. There’s one door and no interior divisions walls, although both the coffee shop and credit union have dedicated drive-thru windows.

The interior includes a brew bar with the Modbar pour-over system and a tap for Crimson Cup Nitro, the company’s nitrogen-infused cold-brewed coffee.

The menu has Crimson Cup’s full array of hot, iced and frozen drinks, including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos, pour-overs, cold brews, and an assortment of non-coffee drinks, including hot and iced tea, hot chocolate, and fruit smoothies.

Food options include sweets, light snacks and lunch dishes.

Karen Daniels, Telhio’s chief retail officer, said a coffee shop was a perfect way to give the credit union’s members a space in which to connect.

“We believe this new banking environment will enable us to spend more time with our members and the community as a whole,” she said in the release.

Columbus-based Design Collective designed the space, while locally-based Shaffer Construction built it.

Crimson Cup’s Steve Bayless laid out the coffee space. He’s helped design more than 140 coffee shops in Crimson Cup’s network.

Though the Cincinnati location is just the fifth shop bearing the company’s name, including the Crimson flagship at Easton Town Center, the company consults and supplies more than 350 independent coffee shop operators in 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh.

