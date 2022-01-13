COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will rename several areas of Lower.com Field thanks to a new long-term deal making global sports book operator Tipico its exclusive sports betting partner.

When Lower.com Field hosts the Crew’s 2022 season-opening match on Feb. 26, fans will see and be able to visit Tipico Beer Garden. In addition, the premium seating section known as the Rail Club will be renamed the Tipico Club.

Tipico plans to launch a mobile sports betting app when legalized sports betting starts in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill legalizing sports betting in late December. A rule-making process will now take place, allowing sports betting to go live in Ohio by or before Jan. 1, 2023.

Crew fans will eventually be able to place bets on all available platforms, including Tipico’s competitors; the exclusivity of the deal pertains to marketing and promotions, according to a Crew spokesman.

Tipico, which originally was founded in Europe, is the leading sports betting operator in Germany. Its U.S. headquarters are in New Jersey.

Of late, it has partnered with entities such as Caesars Entertainment to gain market access in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa and Ohio.

“We are incredibly excited to team up with the Columbus Crew, a premium brand with championship DNA, to introduce our Tipico sports betting experience to players in the Buckeye State,” Adrian Vella, CEO of Tipico U.S. said in a release. “The Midwest will play an important role as we continue our multi-state expansion in 2022, and we could not have asked for a better partner to help us introduce the Tipico brand and our proprietary technology to sports bettors in Ohio and beyond.”

Tipico and the Crew will also will also develop “a wide variety of digital content and engagements as well as joint community programming,” according to the team. Tipico will offer promotions, giveaways and customer sweepstakes for Crew fans.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with a highly respected global brand and passionate soccer enthusiast in Tipico,” said David Jenkins, chief operating officer for Crew owner Haslam Sports Group. “As they make their foray into Ohio, our long-term agreement with Tipico represents an exciting development for Crew supporters and sports fans in Central Ohio and throughout the state.”

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.