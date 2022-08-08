The Mercury Diner is taking the former Crest space on the south side.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus restaurant group is adding a modern diner to its mix of concepts.

A&R Creative Group, which owns multiple ventures around Central Ohio including The Crest and Alchemy, expects to open The Mercury Diner at 621 Parsons Ave. this fall on the city’s south side.

That space previously was another Crest location, but that closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to take our time and get back to our roots,” Abed Alshahal said of the space. “We think we came up with something that fits the neighborhood perfectly.”

The Alshahal family owns A&R Creative and its portfolio of concepts.

