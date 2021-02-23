Crescent development near airport lands new tenant

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Developer Larry Canini has landed a new tenant for his 112-acre Crescent at Central Park project in Gahanna.

Walnut Creek Surgical Suites, a private surgical center run by a local group of doctors, will have about 15 employees, Canini said. He didn’t share additional specifics on the doctors behind the project.

The developer needs city approval to build the new $2.2 million, 7,200-square-foot center. The development is east of the airport’s main runway and inside the I-270 jog to the north and east, South Hamilton Road to the west and Big Walnut Creek to the south.

The new surgical center will complement the two medical buildings on the site now, the Walnut Creek Wellness Center building and the Central Ohio Urology Group building.

“The growth in healthcare demand in the marketplace is palpable, and the site has been a good location with so much access from 270, Morse and Hamilton,” Canini said.

Andrews Architects is designing the building, which will be built by Maryland-based SurgCenter Development.

The surgical center must be approved by the city, but if it is Canini wants to start construction in the second quarter and finish at the end of the year.

Plans for the overall development include larger commercial development along Hamilton to the west, possibly including office buildings, senior housing, hotels or an event center, and more commercial users to the east. To the south of Tech Center Drive the developer wants to keep 34 acres for open space and walking trails along the creek.

The project’s apartment component will include 240 units on 14 acres, downsized from an initial plan of 312 apartments on 17 acres.

As for the rest of the project, Canini said he plans to search for more hotel occupiers and potentially retail and convenience store tenants as the market improves.

Dan Matsanoff, Don Robert and Molly Leach with CBRE are brokers for the land, where an 80%, 10-year tax abatement will be available. Faris Planning & Design is the site engineer.

For more, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.