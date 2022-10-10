Creole 2 Geaux is coming to the Arena District. (Courtesy Photo/Dan Eaton)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Creole 2 Geaux is going to the Arena District.

The local eatery, which began in a food trailer and as a popup, opened its first brick-and-mortar spot inside the East Market this year.

It’s now adding a second site at 401 N. Front St., the former home of Veranico, in the Arena District.

“We love our space at the East Market, but there are some things we can’t do there,” chef and owner Janvier Ward said. “I’ve always had big dreams.”

