The market conditions that led to a slowdown in commercial real estate activity last year are likely to continue at the start of 2024, but one of Central Ohio’s busiest developers plans to remain active.

Rising interest rates, higher labor and construction costs and difficult lending conditions created headwinds for the industry, leading some local developers to put projects on hold.

But Dublin-based Crawford Hoying has big plans in the new year, including a prominent project in a sector that is perhaps the most volatile: office.

