(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)– The firm purchased the office of State Farm Insurance Agent Renee Dutton for $734,000, according to the Franklin County Auditor. The firm declined to comment on any future plans for the site, located at 2471 Westmont Blvd.

Dutton did not respond to a request for comment.

The property, which is zoned commercial as it is a dwelling converted to an office, was appraised for $394,800 in 2021, according to the auditor’s website. The 1,908-square-foot house was built in 1959 and has three bedrooms.

Crawford Hoying bought the five parcels of land where the development sits at the corner of Lane Avenue and Westmont Boulevard for $3.8 million in 2019. It began construction on the $60 million mixed-use development later that year and has constructed the project around the property at 2471 Westmont Blvd.

The first phase of the project featured a TownePlace Suites by Marriott Columbus North-OSU extended-stay hotel, while the second phase focused on residential, retail and commercial space.

Westmont at the Lane also has 133 for-rent apartments, eight for-sale townhomes and a total of 32,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space. Tenants include Frazier Financial, Tupelo Honey, Hammer & Nails men’s grooming and a Local Cantina restaurant.

Frazier Financial will take up 6,900 square feet of the project’s second-floor office space, with 11,000 square feet still available, Columbus Business First previously reported.

Business First reported in April 2021 that a remaining 3,000-square-foot space was tapped for retail use and a 1,400-square-foot spot could be retail or a food-related unit.

