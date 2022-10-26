DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A week after announcing a boutique hotel project with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, Crawford Hoying is expanding its hospitality portfolio yet again.

The Dublin developer has entered into a joint venture with another local firm, Whitestone Capital – the capital investment division of Lewis Center-based Whitestone Companies, a real estate investment company.

The venture grows Crawford Hoying’s hotel portfolio across four states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, West Virginia and New Mexico.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.