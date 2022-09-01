“The Theodore” is a new condo flat that will be part of the development of Bridge Park’s newest block.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Crawford Hoying continues to add new housing and amenities at Dublin’s Bridge Park, announcing this week the construction of dozens of condo units along with additional commercial, office and green space.

The Dublin-based company, which is behind the massive mixed-use development, said it is bringing 86 high-end condo flats to the area. Construction is underway and the project is expected to be completed in late summer 2023.

The condos in The Theodore will be a mix of studio apartments, as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 515 square feet to nearly 1,400 square feet. The development also will include an attached parking garage and a swimming pool/amenity deck.

Crawford Hoying says half the units have been pre-sold. The starting price is $185,000.

